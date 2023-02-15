Holy Cross 71, Boston U. 69

Zink 0-6 1-2 1, Brewster 2-2 0-0 4, Harper 6-12 2-2 16, Tynen 2-4 0-0 4, Whyte 8-19 0-0 17, Brittain-Watts 3-11 0-0 6, Morales 4-9 2-2 11, Landrum 5-7 0-1 10, Chimezie 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 5-7 69.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run