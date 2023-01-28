Hofstra 85, Coll. of Charleston 81

Boachie-Yiadom 1-3 0-0 2, Carlos 6-11 2-2 15, Dubar 8-11 0-0 18, Estrada 9-22 2-4 25, Thomas 7-13 2-2 17, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Washington 2-3 0-0 6, Barrouk 0-0 0-0 0, Plotnikov 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 6-8 85.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run