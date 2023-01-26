Hofstra 82, Elon 65

Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Carlos 1-2 0-0 2, Dubar 2-4 0-0 6, Estrada 16-25 0-0 40, Thomas 9-17 0-1 23, W.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Plotnikov 1-4 0-0 2, Washington 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 33-59 0-1 82.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run