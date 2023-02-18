Grand Canyon 94, Abilene Christian 84

Pleasant 5-9 1-2 11, Simmons 6-13 5-6 20, Cameron 2-3 4-4 8, Daniels 5-11 2-4 12, Dibba 5-11 1-2 11, Madden 1-4 5-7 7, Allen 0-2 2-2 2, Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Steele 1-2 0-0 3, Bettiol 2-2 3-3 7. Totals 28-61 23-30 84.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run