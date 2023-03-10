Grand Canyon 78, Sam Houston St. 75

McGlothan 3-9 3-5 9, Ouedraogo 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 3-7 1-2 7, Knox 6-6 3-3 21, McMillian 6-12 0-0 17, Baumann 5-8 3-5 17, Ellis 2-3 2-2 7, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Igiehon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-46 12-17 78.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony