Golden State 127, Dallas 125

D.Green 6-10 1-1 14, DiVincenzo 4-10 2-2 14, Looney 4-5 4-6 12, Curry 9-18 0-0 20, Thompson 4-9 0-0 9, Kuminga 9-11 2-2 22, Lamb 3-7 1-1 9, Ja.Green 4-5 1-1 9, Moody 1-2 0-0 2, Poole 6-13 4-5 16. Totals 50-90 15-18 127.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony