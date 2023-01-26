Golden State 124, Memphis 120

Brooks 3-9 2-2 10, Jackson Jr. 4-11 7-8 17, Clarke 8-10 3-4 19, Bane 7-17 4-6 20, Morant 10-20 7-12 29, Roddy 0-0 0-0 0, Tillman 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Aldama 5-5 1-2 13, Jones 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 42-88 26-37 120.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run