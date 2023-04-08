Golden State 119, Sacramento 97

D.Green 2-5 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 7-10 0-0 18, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Curry 8-14 6-7 25, Thompson 11-19 2-2 29, Baldwin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Kuminga 4-5 5-6 15, Lamb 1-1 0-0 2, Moody 1-3 0-0 2, Payton II 4-5 0-0 10, Poole 0-10 8-9 8, Quinones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 21-24 119.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony