Golden State 116, Houston 101

Martin Jr. 7-12 8-9 22, Smith Jr. 4-16 4-4 13, Sengun 2-10 0-0 5, Tate 6-12 1-1 14, Washington Jr. 5-12 2-3 15, Days 0-1 0-0 0, Eason 2-8 1-3 6, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-1 2-2 2, Christopher 6-10 0-0 13, Hudgins 0-0 0-0 0, Nix 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 36-92 18-22 101.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony