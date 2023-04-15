THROUGH APRIL 14 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 49 2882 91 1.89 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 39 2310 81 2.10 Antti Raanta Carolina 27 1561 58 2.23 Jeremy Swayman Boston 37 2012 76 2.27 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 42 2475 96 2.33 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 62 3587 140 2.34 Jake Oettinger Dallas 62 3644 144 2.37 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 52 2915 119 2.45 Adin Hill Vegas 27 1490 61 2.46 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 58 3488 144 2.48 Frederik Andersen Carolina 34 1984 82 2.48 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 64 3778 157 2.49 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 62 3700 156 2.53 Pavel Francouz Colorado 16 964 42 2.61 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 37 2089 92 2.64 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 60 3596 159 2.65 Logan Thompson Vegas 37 2171 96 2.65 David Rittich Winnipeg 21 1121 50 2.68 Juuse Saros Nashville 64 3809 171 2.69 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 23 1334 60 2.70 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 62 3700 40 16 6 Linus Ullmark Boston 49 2882 40 6 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 64 3778 37 25 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 62 3644 37 11 11 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 58 3488 37 13 8 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 60 3596 34 22 4 Juuse Saros Nashville 64 3809 33 23 7 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 52 2915 33 11 4 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 62 3587 31 22 7 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 50 2903 29 14 5 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 61 3516 27 27 6 Martin Jones Seattle 48 2625 27 13 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 42 2475 27 10 5 Ville Husso Detroit 56 3220 26 22 7 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 50 2834 24 20 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 46 2654 24 16 4 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 47 2650 24 13 7 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 37 2089 24 6 3 Jeremy Swayman Boston 37 2012 24 6 4 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 59 3410 23 21 12 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 49 2882 91 1366 .938 40 6 1 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 39 2310 81 1092 .931 22 9 7 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 62 3587 140 1698 .924 31 22 7 Jeremy Swayman Boston 37 2012 76 877 .920 24 6 4 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 64 3778 157 1807 .920 37 25 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 62 3644 144 1632 .919 37 11 11 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 42 2475 96 1088 .919 27 10 5 Juuse Saros Nashville 64 3809 171 1928 .919 33 23 7 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 62 3700 156 1748 .918 40 16 6 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 58 3488 144 1575 .916 37 13 8 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 60 3596 159 1716 .915 34 22 4 Logan Thompson Vegas 37 2171 96 1036 .915 21 13 3 Pavel Francouz Colorado 16 964 42 451 .915 8 7 1 Adin Hill Vegas 27 1490 61 659 .914 16 7 1 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 39 2171 104 1102 .914 18 14 4 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 50 2903 133 1403 .913 29 14 5 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 23 1334 60 629 .913 11 9 2 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 52 2915 119 1214 .911 33 11 4 Antti Raanta Carolina 27 1561 58 586 .910 19 3 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 47 2650 128 1286 .909 24 13 7 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 62 3587 6 31 22 7 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 62 3700 5 40 16 6 Jake Oettinger Dallas 62 3644 5 37 11 11 Darcy Kuemper Washington 57 3223 5 22 26 7 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 64 3778 4 37 25 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 60 3596 4 34 22 4 Ville Husso Detroit 56 3220 4 26 22 7 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 42 2475 4 27 10 5 Jeremy Swayman Boston 37 2012 4 24 6 4 Antti Raanta Carolina 27 1561 4 19 3 3 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 58 3488 3 37 13 8 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 50 2940 3 18 24 6 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 52 2915 3 33 11 4 Martin Jones Seattle 48 2625 3 27 13 3 James Reimer San Jose 43 2538 3 12 21 8 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 39 2310 3 22 9 7