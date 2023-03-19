THROUGH MARCH 18 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 42 2468 81 1.97 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 32 1878 65 2.08 Jeremy Swayman Boston 29 1576 60 2.28 Antti Raanta Carolina 23 1319 51 2.32 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 35 2066 81 2.35 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 52 3014 119 2.37 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 22 1286 51 2.38 Adin Hill Vegas 27 1490 61 2.46 Jake Oettinger Dallas 53 3124 128 2.46 Frederik Andersen Carolina 26 1504 62 2.47 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 43 2405 101 2.52 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 2.53 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 50 3008 129 2.57 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 50 2978 128 2.58 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 53 3120 136 2.62 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 31 1754 77 2.63 David Rittich Winnipeg 20 1062 47 2.66 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 2.66 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 52 3122 139 2.67 Alex Stalock Chicago 20 1059 48 2.72 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 42 2468 34 5 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 50 3008 32 11 7 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 52 3122 31 17 4 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 50 2978 31 14 5 Jake Oettinger Dallas 53 3124 30 10 10 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 53 3120 30 21 2 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 43 2405 28 8 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 52 3089 26 19 7 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 52 3014 25 19 6 Ville Husso Detroit 50 2905 25 18 6 Martin Jones Seattle 43 2388 24 12 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 35 2066 24 8 3 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 46 2598 23 17 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 52 2990 22 24 5 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 42 2418 22 14 4 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 40 2295 22 13 3 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 31 1754 21 4 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 48 2724 20 22 5 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 20 13 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 38 2116 20 9 6 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 42 2468 81 1171 .935 34 5 1 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 32 1878 65 854 .929 17 9 5 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 52 3014 119 1452 .924 25 19 6 Alex Stalock Chicago 20 1059 48 546 .919 9 9 1 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 432 .919 7 7 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 53 3120 136 1528 .918 30 21 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 53 3124 128 1430 .918 30 10 10 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 50 2978 128 1425 .918 31 14 5 Jeremy Swayman Boston 29 1576 60 666 .917 17 6 4 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 35 2066 81 899 .917 24 8 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 52 3089 141 1563 .917 26 19 7 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 52 3122 139 1483 .914 31 17 4 Adin Hill Vegas 27 1490 61 659 .914 16 7 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 999 .914 20 13 3 Craig Anderson Buffalo 24 1392 67 703 .913 10 10 2 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1794 90 937 .912 14 11 4 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 50 3008 129 1342 .912 32 11 7 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 42 2418 117 1201 .911 22 14 4 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 21 1248 58 586 .910 11 8 2 Darcy Kuemper Washington 48 2724 126 1272 .910 20 22 5 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 52 3014 5 25 19 6 Darcy Kuemper Washington 48 2724 5 20 22 5 Jake Oettinger Dallas 53 3124 4 30 10 10 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 50 2978 4 31 14 5 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 22 1286 4 11 6 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 53 3120 3 30 21 2 Ville Husso Detroit 50 2905 3 25 18 6 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 44 2585 3 18 19 5 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 43 2405 3 28 8 3 Martin Jones Seattle 43 2388 3 24 12 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 35 2066 3 24 8 3 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 32 1878 3 17 9 5 Jeremy Swayman Boston 29 1576 3 17 6 4 Antti Raanta Carolina 23 1319 3 16 2 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 52 3122 2 31 17 4 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 50 3008 2 32 11 7 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 52 2990 2 22 24 5 Linus Ullmark Boston 42 2468 2 34 5 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 40 2295 2 22 13 3 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 2 20 13 3 James Reimer San Jose 35 2081 2 10 17 7 Jonathan Quick Vegas 36 2000 2 15 14 4 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 28 1471 2 11 11 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 21 1248 2 11 8 2 Alex Stalock Chicago 20 1059 2 9 9 1