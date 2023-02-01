George Mason 70, UMass 59

Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Leveque 6-9 0-0 12, Luis 0-4 0-0 0, K.Thompson 4-9 2-2 10, Weeks 6-17 3-3 18, Dominguez 3-9 0-1 6, Diggins 3-8 0-2 8, Gapare 2-5 0-1 5, Kante 0-2 0-0 0, G.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 5-9 59.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run