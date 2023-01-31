Fordham 75, Saint Louis 65

Hargrove 4-7 0-0 9, Okoro 8-10 5-8 21, Collins 3-7 2-2 8, Jimerson 1-5 2-2 4, Perkins 2-7 2-2 6, Pickett 3-11 1-2 7, Parker 1-5 3-4 6, Forrester 1-2 0-0 2, Hughes 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 15-20 65.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run