FAU 90, Rice 81

Fiedler 3-4 1-1 7, Evee 10-20 0-1 25, Mason 4-10 0-0 9, Olivari 9-20 5-5 27, Sheffield 2-4 5-6 10, Akuchie 0-0 0-0 0, Huseinovic 1-1 0-0 3, Lieppert 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 11-13 81.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run