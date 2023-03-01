Fairleigh Dickinson 83, St. Francis (NY) 75

Grisby 0-1 0-1 0, Harris 5-8 2-2 12, Clarke 2-6 2-2 8, Howell-South 1-4 0-0 2, Wilcox 5-10 3-4 17, Higgins 4-11 0-0 10, Bethea 6-11 1-1 17, Quartlebaum 1-4 0-0 2, Sagnia 2-3 2-2 6, Moreno 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-58 11-14 75.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony