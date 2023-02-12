Fairfield 76, Mount St. Mary's 72, OT

Cordilia 6-8 2-2 14, Jefferson 2-6 0-0 4, Tinsley 1-3 0-0 2, Benjamin 9-22 4-6 22, Leffew 8-18 1-1 21, Lipscomb 0-1 0-0 0, Gibson 2-4 4-5 9, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 11-14 72.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run