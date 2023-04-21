Skip to main content Turn off refresh
English Summaries

Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Arsenal 3, Southampton 3

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli (20), Martin Odegaard (88), Bukayo Saka (90).

Southampton: Carlos Alcaraz (1), Theo Walcott (14), Duje Caleta-Car (66).

Halftime: 1-2.

