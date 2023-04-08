Skip to main content Turn off refresh
English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Man United 2, Everton 0

Man United: Scott Mctominay (36), Anthony Martial (71).

Halftime: 1-0.

Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Aston Villa: Bertrand Traore (48), Ollie Watkins (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Brentford 1, Newcastle 2

Brentford: Ivan Toney (45).

Newcastle: David Raya (54), Alexander Isak (61).

Halftime: 1-0.

Fulham 0, West Ham 1

West Ham: Harrison Reed (23).

Halftime: 0-1.

Leicester 0, Bournemouth 1

Bournemouth: Philip Billing (40).

Halftime: 0-1.

Tottenham 2, Brighton 1

Tottenham: Son Heung-min (10), Harry Kane (79).

Brighton: Lewis Dunk (34).

Halftime: 1-1.

Wolverhampton 1, Chelsea 0

Wolverhampton: Matheus Nunes (31).

Halftime: 1-0.

Southampton 1, Man City 4

Southampton: Sekou Mara (72).

Man City: Erling Haaland (45, 68), Jack Grealish (58), Julian Alvarez (75).

Halftime: 0-1.

