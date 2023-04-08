English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueMan United 2, Everton 0 Man United: Scott Mctominay (36), Anthony Martial (71). Halftime: 1-0. Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 0 Aston Villa: Bertrand Traore (48), Ollie Watkins (90). Halftime: 0-0. Brentford 1, Newcastle 2 Brentford: Ivan Toney (45). Newcastle: David Raya (54), Alexander Isak (61). Halftime: 1-0. Fulham 0, West Ham 1 West Ham: Harrison Reed (23). Halftime: 0-1. Leicester 0, Bournemouth 1 Bournemouth: Philip Billing (40). Halftime: 0-1. Tottenham 2, Brighton 1 Tottenham: Son Heung-min (10), Harry Kane (79). Brighton: Lewis Dunk (34). Halftime: 1-1. Wolverhampton 1, Chelsea 0 Wolverhampton: Matheus Nunes (31). Halftime: 1-0. Southampton 1, Man City 4 Southampton: Sekou Mara (72). Man City: Erling Haaland (45, 68), Jack Grealish (58), Julian Alvarez (75). Halftime: 0-1. England ChampionshipEngland League OneEngland League TwoEngland National League