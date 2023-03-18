English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football: England Premier LeagueSaturday's Matches Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 0 Everton 1, Brentford 0 Leeds 2, Brighton 2 Leicester 1, Chelsea 3 Tottenham 3, Nottingham Forest 1 Crystal Palace 0, Man City 1 Sunday's Matches Fulham 0, Arsenal 3 West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1 Man United 0, Southampton 0 Newcastle 2, Wolverhampton 1 Wednesday's Matches Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 0, Brentford 2 Friday's Match Nottingham Forest 1, Newcastle 2 Saturday's Matches Aston Villa 3, Bournemouth 0 Brentford 1, Leicester 1 Liverpool vs. Fulham, 11 a.m. ppd Southampton 3, Tottenham 3 Wolverhampton 2, Leeds 4 Chelsea vs. Everton, 1:30 p.m. Sunday's Matches Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. Brighton vs. Man United, 10 a.m. ppd Man City vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m. ppd England ChampionshipFriday's Match Stoke 3, Blackburn 2 Saturday's Matches Bristol City 2, Blackpool 0 Birmingham 2, Rotherham 0 Burnley 3, Wigan 0 Coventry 1, Hull 1 Preston 2, Cardiff 0 QPR 1, Watford 0 Reading 0, Millwall 1 Sheffield United 0, Luton Town 1 Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 3 West Brom 1, Huddersfield 0 Sunday's Match Norwich 0, Sunderland 1 Tuesday's Matches Blackpool 6, QPR 1 Millwall 2, Swansea 1 Rotherham 1, Preston 2 Watford 3, Birmingham 0 Wigan 1, Coventry 1 Middlesbrough 1, Stoke 1 Wednesday's Matches Blackburn 2, Reading 1 Cardiff 1, West Brom 1 Huddersfield 1, Norwich 1 Hull 1, Burnley 3 Luton Town 1, Bristol City 0 Sunderland 1, Sheffield United 2 Saturday's Matches Blackpool 1, Coventry 4 Middlesbrough 4, Preston 0 Millwall 0, Huddersfield 1 QPR 0, Birmingham 1 Reading 1, Hull 1 Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m. Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 11 a.m. ppd Stoke 0, Norwich 0 Sunderland 1, Luton Town 1 Watford 1, Wigan 1 Sunday's Matches Blackburn vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. ppd Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8:30 a.m. England League OneSaturday's Matches Barnsley 3, Plymouth 0 Bolton 0, Ipswich 2 Burton Albion 2, Wycombe 1 Charlton 1, Accrington Stanley 1 Exeter 2, Lincoln 1 Fleetwood Town 1, Port Vale 1 Forest Green 1, Bristol Rovers 3 Milton Keynes Dons 1, Cambridge United 0 Oxford United 2, Derby 3 Peterborough 0, Cheltenham 3 Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1 Shrewsbury 3, Morecambe 1 Tuesday's Matches Accrington Stanley 1, Portsmouth 3 Morecambe 1, Charlton 4 Bristol Rovers 0, Wycombe 2 Burton Albion 2, Peterborough 5 Friday's Match Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 1 Saturday's Matches Lincoln 0, Peterborough 3 Accrington Stanley 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1 Bristol Rovers 0, Portsmouth 2 Cambridge United 1, Charlton 2 Cheltenham 3, Exeter 1 Derby 0, Fleetwood Town 2 Ipswich 2, Shrewsbury 0 Morecambe 1, Oxford United 1 Plymouth 2, Forest Green 0 Port Vale 2, Burton Albion 3 Wycombe 0, Barnsley 1 Tuesday's Matches Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 3:45 p.m. Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 4 p.m. Saturday's Matches Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m. Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m. Charlton vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m. Exeter vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m. Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m. Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m. Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m. Peterborough vs. Derby, 11 a.m. Portsmouth vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m. Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m. Sunday's Match Forest Green vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m. Tuesday's Match Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m. Wednesday's Match Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. England League TwoFriday's Match Crewe 4, Salford 3 Saturday's Matches Barrow 0, Sutton United 0 Colchester 0, Stockport County 1 Crawley Town 3, Harrogate Town 1 Doncaster 2, AFC Wimbledon 1 Gillingham 2, Tranmere 0 Grimsby Town 1, Rochdale 0 Hartlepool 1, Northampton 1 Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd Newport County 1, Bradford 1 Stevenage 3, Walsall 1 Swindon 1, Carlisle 2 Tuesday's Matches Sutton United 0, Grimsby Town 1 Stevenage 1, Crewe 0 Walsall 0, Swindon 0 Newport County 1, AFC Wimbledon 1 Northampton 1, Mansfield Town 0 Saturday's Matches Bradford 2, Hartlepool 2 AFC Wimbledon 0, Crawley Town 1 Carlisle 0, Stevenage 0 Harrogate Town 1, Barrow 0 Leyton Orient 2, Colchester 2 Northampton 1, Crewe 0 Rochdale 4, Swindon 4 Salford 3, Doncaster 1 Stockport County 1, Mansfield Town 1 Tranmere 1, Newport County 3 Walsall 2, Gillingham 0 Tuesday's Matches Gillingham vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m. Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m. Bradford vs. Carlisle, 3:45 p.m. Wednesday's Match Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Barrow vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m. Colchester vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m. Crawley Town vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m. Crewe vs. Bradford, 11 a.m. Doncaster vs. Northampton, 11 a.m. Gillingham vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m. Grimsby Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m. Hartlepool vs. Leyton Orient, 11 a.m. Mansfield Town vs. Sutton United, 11 a.m. Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m. Stevenage vs. Salford, 11 a.m. Swindon vs. Stockport County, 11 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m. England National LeagueSaturday's Matches Altrincham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd Barnet vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd Boreham Wood vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m. ppd Chesterfield 1, Yeovil 1 Eastleigh 1, Oldham 0 Halifax Town vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd Maidstone United FC vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd Torquay United 1, Wealdstone 2 Woking 2, Maidenhead United 0 Wrexham 1, Southend 0 York City FC vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. ppd Notts County 3, Dorking Wanderers 1 Tuesday's Matches Boreham Wood 1, Southend 0 Notts County 3, Eastleigh 1 Solihull Moors 3, Scunthorpe 1 York City FC 1, Altrincham 2 Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot 1 Barnet 2, Yeovil 1 Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 4 Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m. ppd Saturday's Matches Woking 0, Chesterfield 1 Barnet 1, Notts County 1 Bromley 1, Wrexham 2 Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Oldham 1 Eastleigh 3, Altrincham 2 Halifax Town 1, Yeovil 1 Gateshead FC 1, Torquay United 1 Maidenhead United 2, Maidstone United FC 1 Scunthorpe 4, Wealdstone 1 Solihull Moors 2, Boreham Wood 0 Southend 1, Aldershot 2 York City FC 2, Dorking Wanderers 1 Saturday's Matches Aldershot vs. Gateshead FC, 11 a.m. Altrincham vs. Southend, 11 a.m. Boreham Wood vs. Eastleigh, 11 a.m. Chesterfield vs. Halifax Town, 11 a.m. Dorking Wanderers vs. Maidenhead United, 11 a.m. Maidstone United FC vs. Woking, 11 a.m. Notts County vs. Scunthorpe, 11 a.m. Oldham vs. Solihull Moors, 11 a.m. Torquay United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 11 a.m. Wealdstone vs. Barnet, 11 a.m. Wrexham vs. York City FC, 11 a.m. Yeovil vs. Bromley, 11 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Gateshead FC vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m. Wealdstone vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m. Boreham Wood vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m. Dorking Wanderers vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m. Woking vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m. Maidstone United FC vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m. York City FC vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.