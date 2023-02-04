East Carolina 77, SMU 72

Odigie 2-9 3-6 7, Williamson 5-11 0-0 10, Nutall 5-12 5-5 18, Phelps 7-19 7-8 23, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Ambrose-Hylton 4-5 0-0 8, Todorovic 0-0 0-0 0, Njie 2-2 0-0 4, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-19 72.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run