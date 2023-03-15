E. Washington 81, Washington St. 74

Allegri 5-15 0-0 12, Jones 3-4 0-0 7, Price 3-4 3-3 9, Davis 4-9 2-2 12, Venters 9-18 5-7 27, Coward 4-5 0-0 8, Erikstrup 1-4 4-4 6, Magnuson 0-1 0-0 0, Stroud 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 14-16 81.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony