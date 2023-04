MADISON, Ala, (AP) — Three pitchers combined on a seven-inning, no-hitter for the Los Angeles Angels' Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas only to lose 7-5 to the Cincinnati Reds' Chattanooga Lookouts in a doubleheader opener Saturday after wildness caused a seven-run top of the seventh.

Rocket City pitchers walked five, hit four batters and threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the seventh inning and were hurt by a dropped fly ball with the bases loaded on what could have been the final out.