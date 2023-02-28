Skip to main content Turn off refresh
DETROIT MERCY 81, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 68

FG FT Reb
FORT WAYNE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kpedi 33 2-3 0-0 3-6 0 3 4
Planutis 35 5-12 7-7 1-6 1 2 20
Billups 15 1-3 0-0 1-1 1 1 3
Chong Qui 30 4-15 1-2 0-1 7 3 12
Godfrey 39 3-13 0-0 0-4 6 2 7
Morton-Robertson 19 1-6 0-0 1-3 1 0 2
Roberts 17 5-6 3-4 0-3 1 3 15
Mulder 7 1-1 1-3 1-2 1 1 3
Peterson 4 1-1 0-0 2-3 1 1 2
R.Dunton 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-60 12-16 9-29 19 16 68

Percentages: FG .383, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Chong Qui 3-9, Planutis 3-9, Roberts 2-3, Billups 1-2, Godfrey 1-10, Morton-Robertson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Roberts).

Turnovers: 13 (Billups 4, Morton-Robertson 2, Mulder 2, Peterson 2, Godfrey, Planutis, Roberts).

Steals: 7 (Chong Qui 3, Billups, Mulder, Peterson, Planutis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DETROIT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anderson 28 4-7 0-0 0-4 0 4 11
Liddell 26 1-7 0-0 1-4 1 0 2
Davis 38 14-27 4-4 1-8 8 2 38
Oliver 32 2-8 4-6 3-8 3 0 9
Pink 12 1-2 1-2 0-1 1 0 3
LeGreair 27 0-1 0-0 2-4 2 1 0
Tankersley 23 4-5 4-4 1-5 0 0 12
Jones 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Koka 6 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 4 4
Schwannecke 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 29-61 13-16 8-34 15 12 81
Percentages: FG .475, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Davis 6-13, Anderson 3-6, Oliver 1-5, Pink 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Liddell 2, LeGreair).

Turnovers: 12 (Davis 5, LeGreair 3, Anderson, Liddell, Oliver, Tankersley).

Steals: 10 (Davis 4, Tankersley 3, Oliver 2, Liddell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fort Wayne 26 42 68
Detroit 34 47 81

A_1,663 (8,295).

