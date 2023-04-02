Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Denver 112, Golden State 110

D.Green 2-7 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 8-12 1-1 18, Looney 2-6 2-2 6, Curry 8-28 3-3 21, Thompson 9-28 2-2 25, Kuminga 3-5 2-2 9, Lamb 2-4 4-4 8, Payton II 1-2 0-0 2, Poole 7-13 3-3 17. Totals 42-105 17-17 110.

DENVER (112)

Gordon 6-18 1-2 13, Porter Jr. 10-17 5-6 29, Je.Green 4-8 1-1 10, Caldwell-Pope 1-6 1-1 3, Murray 10-21 3-3 26, Cancar 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 5-11 4-5 14, Braun 3-10 0-0 6, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Watson 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 44-100 15-18 112.

Golden State 36 25 26 23 110
Denver 26 32 31 23 112

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-42 (Thompson 5-16, Curry 2-14, Kuminga 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-4, D.Green 0-1, Lamb 0-2, Poole 0-3), Denver 9-33 (Porter Jr. 4-8, Murray 3-8, Jackson 1-1, Je.Green 1-5, Brown 0-1, Cancar 0-1, Braun 0-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-3, Gordon 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 57 (Looney 14), Denver 47 (Porter Jr. 11). Assists_Golden State 26 (D.Green 7), Denver 24 (Murray 8). Total Fouls_Golden State 22, Denver 17. A_19,752 (19,520)

