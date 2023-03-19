Denver 108, Brooklyn 102

Gordon 4-9 2-3 10, Porter Jr. 10-18 3-3 28, Jokic 9-12 4-4 22, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 8, Murray 9-19 3-3 25, Green 1-6 0-0 3, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 4, B.Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 42-80 12-13 108.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony