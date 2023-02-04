Davidson 93, UMass 78

Mennenga 6-9 2-3 14, Bailey 1-3 0-0 3, Huffman 3-8 3-3 9, Loyer 6-12 5-5 19, Watson 2-6 0-0 4, Kochera 10-13 2-2 29, Skogman 5-7 1-2 15, Spadone 0-1 0-0 0, Logan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 13-15 93.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run