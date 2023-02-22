Davidson 74, St. Bonaventure 61

Farell 3-7 0-0 9, Venning 3-6 3-4 9, Banks 5-15 0-0 12, Flowers 7-11 0-0 16, Luc 3-7 0-0 8, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Mellouk 2-5 1-3 5, Rumpel 1-4 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Amadasun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 4-7 61.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony