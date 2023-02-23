Dallas 142, San Antonio 116

Bates-Diop 6-10 1-2 15, Johnson 8-13 5-8 22, Collins 6-15 1-1 13, Branham 9-17 3-3 23, Graham 2-6 4-6 10, Barlow 1-1 0-0 2, McDermott 3-6 0-0 6, Bassey 7-8 1-1 16, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Wesley 3-8 1-2 9. Totals 45-86 16-23 116.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony