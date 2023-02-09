Dallas 110, L.A. Clippers 104

Bullock 6-13 0-0 18, Green 5-7 3-4 14, D.Powell 5-8 0-2 10, Hardaway Jr. 7-16 1-2 19, Irving 9-17 2-2 24, Wood 2-4 2-2 6, McGee 1-3 0-0 2, Pinson 3-4 1-2 9, Hardy 3-5 2-3 8, Wright IV 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 11-17 110.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run