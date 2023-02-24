CS Northridge 75, CS Bakersfield 68

Collum 7-23 6-8 20, Henson 3-7 5-6 11, Smith 4-16 9-11 17, McGhee 4-7 3-5 13, Reynolds 1-2 3-3 5, Gaskin 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Panopio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 26-33 68.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony