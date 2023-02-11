CS Northridge 64, Cal Poly 53

Koroma 1-7 2-3 4, Stevenson 5-10 4-6 14, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 3-6 0-0 8, Sanders 2-9 0-1 5, Taylor 4-7 2-5 12, Penn-Johnson 3-4 1-2 7, Pierce 1-3 0-0 3, Fleming 0-1 0-0 0, Jory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 9-17 53.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run