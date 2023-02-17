Cornell 95, Dartmouth 83, OT

Adelekun 4-8 0-2 9, Krystkowiak 1-1 0-0 2, Neskovic 5-14 6-7 19, Cornish 4-13 9-12 19, Robinson 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 3-7 2-2 11, Mitchell-Day 3-4 3-4 9, Munro 1-2 0-0 2, Myrthil 2-3 0-0 5, McRae 2-4 0-0 4, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Christensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 20-27 83.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run