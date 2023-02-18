Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Colorado St. 60, Fresno St. 57

Cartier 6-7 0-1 13, Hebb 0-2 0-0 0, Rivera 2-7 0-0 6, Stevens 7-13 2-2 17, Tonje 3-8 4-5 10, Lake 2-6 2-2 8, Jackson 1-3 2-2 4, Moors 0-0 0-0 0, Palmer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 10-12 60.

FRESNO ST. (9-17)

Andre 1-2 3-4 5, Baker 2-10 0-1 5, Hill 5-21 0-1 10, Colimerio 8-11 2-2 19, Holland 5-9 1-1 14, Yap 1-3 0-0 2, Campbell 1-2 0-0 2, Whitaker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 6-9 57.

Halftime_Colorado St. 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Colorado St. 6-18 (Rivera 2-4, Lake 2-6, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Palmer 0-1, Tonje 0-1), Fresno St. 5-24 (Holland 3-6, Colimerio 1-4, Baker 1-5, Campbell 0-1, Whitaker 0-1, Yap 0-1, Hill 0-6). Rebounds_Colorado St. 31 (Jackson 8), Fresno St. 29 (Andre 9). Assists_Colorado St. 11 (Stevens 4), Fresno St. 12 (Baker 6). Total Fouls_Colorado St. 13, Fresno St. 16.

