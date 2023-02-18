Colorado St. 60, Fresno St. 57

Cartier 6-7 0-1 13, Hebb 0-2 0-0 0, Rivera 2-7 0-0 6, Stevens 7-13 2-2 17, Tonje 3-8 4-5 10, Lake 2-6 2-2 8, Jackson 1-3 2-2 4, Moors 0-0 0-0 0, Palmer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 10-12 60.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run