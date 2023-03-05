Coll. of Charleston 74, Stony Brook 52

Policelli 2-7 0-0 5, Fitzmorris 8-17 1-3 18, Onyekonwu 3-13 4-4 10, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenson-Moore 4-11 1-2 9, Pettway 4-5 0-0 8, Sarvan 1-3 0-0 2, Muratori 0-0 0-0 0, Nahar 0-0 0-0 0, Heiden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 6-9 52.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony