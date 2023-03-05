Colgate defeats Army 91-74 in Patriot League semifinals

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Oliver Lynch-Daniels had 21 points in Colgate's 91-74 win against Army on Sunday in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals.

Lynch-Daniels shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (25-8), who will host the championship game on Wednesday night. Ryan Moffatt added 20 points while shooting 6 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Keegan Records shot 8 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 20 points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks. The Raiders picked up their sixth straight win.