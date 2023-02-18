Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Colgate 96, Holy Cross 73

Gates 3-6 4-6 10, Batchelder 6-14 0-0 14, Dorsey 2-5 0-0 6, Montgomery 5-12 1-2 11, Octave 4-12 4-5 12, Kenney 8-11 0-0 16, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0, Tse 1-4 2-3 4, Piwko 0-0 0-0 0, Capron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 11-16 73.

COLGATE (21-8)

Moffatt 6-10 0-0 12, Records 7-8 2-4 16, Lynch-Daniels 5-6 0-0 12, Richardson 7-15 3-5 19, Smith 5-11 0-0 12, Woodward 3-4 0-1 6, Thomson 4-7 0-0 8, Baker 2-5 0-0 6, Louis-Jacques 1-2 0-0 3, Capitano 1-2 0-0 2, Cummins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-70 5-10 96.

Halftime_Colgate 46-40. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 4-12 (Dorsey 2-4, Batchelder 2-5, Octave 0-1, Montgomery 0-2), Colgate 9-27 (Lynch-Daniels 2-3, Baker 2-4, Richardson 2-6, Smith 2-6, Louis-Jacques 1-2, Capitano 0-1, Thomson 0-1, Moffatt 0-4). Rebounds_Holy Cross 24 (Dorsey, Octave, Kenney 5), Colgate 41 (Woodward 10). Assists_Holy Cross 21 (Gates 7), Colgate 30 (Woodward 9). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 12, Colgate 16. A_1,096 (1,750).

More for you
Written By