Colgate 81, Lehigh 53

Adiassa 1-1 1-4 3, Fenton 6-12 0-1 14, Higgins 4-10 1-3 10, Knostman 2-7 0-0 4, Taylor 4-13 3-3 11, Parolin 1-2 0-1 2, Alamudun 1-4 0-0 2, Betlow 0-3 0-0 0, Tan 1-1 0-0 2, Momah 0-5 0-0 0, Chebuhar 1-2 0-0 3, Saigal 0-0 0-0 0, Conniff 1-1 0-0 2, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 5-12 53.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run