Colgate 79, Lafayette 61

Jenkins 3-9 0-0 6, O'Boyle 4-15 1-1 9, Rivera 6-14 1-3 13, Vander Baan 2-6 2-4 6, Berger 2-13 0-0 6, Sondberg 3-4 0-0 8, Hines 4-9 2-2 10, Pettit 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-73 6-10 61.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony