Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 63

Dike 6-8 4-4 16, Faure 2-4 1-2 5, Andrews 3-10 4-6 10, Jones 4-12 1-2 10, Perry 6-13 0-0 16, V.Ilic 0-1 0-0 0, Commander 3-6 0-3 6, Kuzemka 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 10-17 63.

COLGATE (17-7)

Moffatt 6-11 2-2 19, Records 2-2 0-0 4, Lynch-Daniels 6-9 0-0 15, Richardson 4-8 4-8 12, Smith 5-6 4-4 16, Woodward 3-4 2-4 8, Thomson 1-4 0-0 2, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-47 12-18 76.

Halftime_Colgate 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 5-19 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3), Colgate 10-20 (Moffatt 5-9, Lynch-Daniels 3-4, Smith 2-3, Thomson 0-1, Richardson 0-3). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 27 (Faure 10), Colgate 30 (Records 7). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 19 (Andrews, Jones, Perry 4), Colgate 21 (Richardson 8). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 16, Colgate 16.

