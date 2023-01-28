Colgate 69, Lafayette 57

Jenkins 4-7 0-0 8, O'Boyle 4-9 0-0 11, Rivera 10-19 3-5 25, Berger 2-12 0-0 4, Fulton 3-8 0-0 6, Pettit 0-2 0-0 0, Vander Baan 1-4 0-0 3, Sondberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 3-5 57.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run