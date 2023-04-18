Cleveland 107, N.Y. Knicks 90

Barrett 4-13 6-7 14, Randle 8-20 3-3 22, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Brunson 5-17 9-10 20, Grimes 0-2 4-5 4, Toppin 3-8 0-0 7, Hartenstein 2-6 0-1 4, Hart 2-3 0-0 5, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 29-79 25-30 90.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony