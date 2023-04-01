Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark overwhelmed the reigning champions with another sensational game, scoring 41 points to help Iowa spoil South Carolina’s perfect season with a 77-73 victory on Friday night in the Final Four.
The spectacular junior guard set a record for the highest-scoring semifinal game and became the first women's player to post back-to-back 40-point games in the NCAA Tournament. She now has the Hawkeyes in a spot they've never been in before — one victory away from a national championship.