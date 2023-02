NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonathan Cisse had 18 points in Incarnate Word's 78-70 win over New Orleans on Saturday.

Cisse added three steals for the Cardinals (11-13, 5-6 Southland Conference). Trey Miller scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and added five assists. Josh Morgan hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.