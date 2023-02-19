Chicago St. 75, Hartford 53

Kimbrough 4-6 1-1 9, Pavlidis 4-6 0-0 9, Dunne 5-11 0-0 15, Henderson 3-9 0-0 8, McClain 2-9 0-1 5, Hobbs 2-6 0-0 6, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-2 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Edmundo 0-0 0-0 0, Middleton 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Sow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 2-4 53.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run