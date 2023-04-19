Chevron Championship debuts in Texas after California run

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — The Chevron Championship has left the California desert for the woods of suburban Houston, and that means top-ranked Lydia Ko has dealt with some new challenges while preparing for the LPGA’s first major of the year.
“I was sneezing so much. I told that to my husband. ‘I was like, I broke the course record in sneezing,’” Ko said. “But he only heard the course record, and he was like, ‘You must have played great.’ And I was like, 'No, I meant in sneezing,’ because there’s a lot of pine trees here and I have allergies.”