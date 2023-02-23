Charlotte FC and the New England Revolution face off for season opener

New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC +108, New England +223, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC faces off against the New England Revolution at home in the season opener.

Charlotte was 13-18-3 overall in the 2022 season while going 10-6-1 at home. Charlotte scored 44 goals and recorded a goal differential of -8 last season.

The Revolution put together a 10-12-12 record overall in 2022 while finishing 3-8-6 in road matches. The Revolution averaged 1.4 goals on 4.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: None listed.

Revolution: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.