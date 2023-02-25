Capitals beat Rangers to end skid, hand NY 4th straight loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson scored against the team he's ruffled the most during his NHL career, T.J. Oshie had two goals with a fight mixed in and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Saturday, snapping their six-game skid.
The Rangers' rough run continued in their fourth consecutive loss, with a costly injury coming on top of another defensive letdown. Top-pairing defenseman Ryan Lindgren left in the first period after taking a hard hit from Oshie into the boards with his left shoulder first and did not return.