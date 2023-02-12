Canisius 85, Quinnipiac 65

Nweke 3-9 3-4 10, Otieno 2-3 0-0 4, Balanc 5-12 0-0 14, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Kortright 3-12 3-5 9, Chenery 3-6 2-2 10, T.Williams 2-7 0-0 6, Reyes 2-2 0-0 4, Riggins 2-6 0-0 4, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 8-11 65.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run