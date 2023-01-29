California 64, Oregon St. 62

Mitrovic 4-5 0-0 8, Aaron 2-6 2-2 7, Mannen 1-2 2-2 4, von Oelhoffen 4-15 2-2 12, Yeaney 7-16 1-2 16, Beers 3-4 0-2 6, Gardiner 3-6 0-0 9, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 7-10 62
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run