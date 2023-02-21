Cal St.-Fullerton 74, UC Santa Barbara 60

Lee 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 2-11 0-1 5, Jones 7-10 3-3 18, San Antonio 1-7 3-5 5, Wrightsell 5-9 4-4 15, Carper 2-5 0-0 6, Square 5-6 5-6 15, Bastian 2-3 2-2 6, Eaton 0-0 0-0 0, Panov 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 17-21 74.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony